CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter has come and passed as Spring is set to begin Sunday morning in the northern hemisphere.

Spring begins at 11:33 AM on Sunday, March 20th (WBOY)

The next season arrives at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on the latest weather alerts: Subscribe to our daily and breaking weather newsletters ❄

Usually occurring around March 20th, the Spring Equinox – or Vernal Equinox – happens when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun.

The Spring Equinox happens Sunday (WBOY)

When the equinox occurs, there is an almost equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. Twelve hours of darkness and twelve hours of daylight occurred in Clarksburg on Thursday, March 17.

This equinox means that there will be increasing daylight through the month of June, as well as warmer and wetter weather on the way into the Mountain State.

—

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!