Spring begins Thursday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We will spring into the Spring season beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11:49 p.m. It is the earliest Spring has started in over 120 years.

Spring occurs at the Vernal Equinox.

The Earth is tilted on its axis at a 23.5° angle. The Earth’s tilt is what gives us seasons on our planet.

However, the Vernal Equinox happens when there is no tilt, or an equal amount of tilt. During this time, the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun.

Equinox comes from the Latin root word, “aequi,” meaning equal.

During the Vernal Equinox, there is an approximately equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

The closest to twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of darkness we saw in north-central West Virginia occurred on Monday, March 16th; on this day, we saw 11 hours, 59 minutes, and 34 seconds.