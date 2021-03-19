Spring starts Saturday morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter finished with a chilly and clear Friday across north-central West Virginia after Thursday brought round of showers and strong thunderstorms.

Saturday starts a new season in the Mountain State. Spring starts Saturday.

The season begins on the Vernal Equinox usually on the 20th or 21st days of March. But, what exactly is the Vernal Equinox?

The Vernal Equinox is when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the Sun.

When the equinox occurs, there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

The season starts at 5:37 AM on Saturday morning.

Meteorologically speaking, Spring is usually a sign of warmer conditions, more rain or potential drought, as well as severe weather season.

