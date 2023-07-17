CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality advisory across the state as Canadian wildfire smoke has once again reached the area.

According to the National Weather Service, almost every county in the state is affected. As of 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the air quality in West Virginia was primarily in the 101-150 range, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” There was also a haze across West Virginia caused by the fires.

According to AirNow, Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg are already seeing worse quality with an AQI in the “unhealthy” range above 151. Similar advisories have also been issued in parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

People, especially those with underlying lunch health conditions, should avoid being outside for long periods of time. Look for symptoms like headache, difficulty breathing and irritated eyes, sinuses or throat.

This is the third time this summer that West Virginia has experienced poor air quality from Canada wildfire smoke, although as of now, nowhere in the U.S. is experiencing “very unhealthy” or “hazardous” conditions like under the advisory in June.