Statewide Tornado Drill set for Tuesday at 11 AM

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Tornado Drill will occur across the state of West Virginia on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. This is occurring as a part of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week 2021 for the state of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message. The message will also be broadcast to the general public on local radio and television stations, including WBOY 12News NBC and ABC.

This is only a drill, however, it is a good time to practice tornado safety.

Sign up to get weather alerts from the StormTracker 12 weather team, the National Weather Service, or from your county’s Emergency Management office so that you know when to get into shelter during a Tornado Warning.

It is also smart to prepare an emergency kit with your necessities – such as water, food, and medicine.

