Storms bring in drier and “cooler” weather for the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After multiple days of heat and humidity, temperatures will be brought down a few notches as we head into the week ahead.

A line of storms from Ohio and Indiana are moving east into Appalachia and will bring rain and thunderstorm activity late Monday night into Tuesday.

This is expected to bring in some areas of localized flash flooding across north-central West Virginia.

This will bring us high amounts of runoff and possible street flooding.

The first round of showers and storms will be scattered while much of the Mountain State is asleep.

Round two is expected Tuesday morning to the north of Route 50 and along the Pennsylvania and Maryland borders.

Another round is possible in the mountains around lunchtime Tuesday.

Showers will gradually fade as skies slowly clear throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Due to the rain and storm activity, up to an inch of rain is expected across most of north-central West Virginia through Tuesday.

Higher amounts are expected along and south of Route 33 and along the I-68 corridor.

The good news is that drier conditions are on the way as the week progresses.

Showers will be spotty Wednesday and Thursday with a few pop-up storms and showers in the cards throughout the rest of week.

While relatively dry, temperatures will be somewhat back to normal as well.

Highs starting Tuesday will be in the middle-to-upper 80s with most days being around or just below average. Temperatures look to stay near average as we head into the beginning of August.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest forecast updates at www.wboy.com/weather.