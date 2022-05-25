CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some drier weather over the past few days across north-central West Virginia, storms will return to the region Thursday evening into Friday.

Some of these potential thunderstorms will be on the stronger side.

Severe storm risk Thursday into Friday (WBOY)

Those in areas along and west of the I-79 corridor should be weather aware Thursday night into Friday morning with a strong storm or two in the cards; this is all courtesy of a Level 1 Severe Storm Risk for isolated strong thunderstorms.

Areas along the I-77 corridor from Parkersburg down through and past Huntington should expect the possibility of scattered severe thunderstorms, thanks to a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk for scattered strong thunderstorms.

What is the timing?

Storm Timing: 8 PM Thursday (WBOY)

Storms look to move into West Virginia from Ohio around sunset Thursday evening.

Storm Timing: 12 AM Friday

Rain will be heaviest Thursday evening into the early morning hours of Friday with downpours, flood potential, and even the possibility of hail and strong, damaging wind gusts.

Things will wind down Friday morning for the commute, as we’ll likely see showers and areas of fog.

Storm Timing: 6 AM Friday

Another round of potentially strong storms is in the cards during the midday and afternoon hours on Friday.



Storm Timing: Friday afternoon

Skies look to be slowly clearing as the rest of our Friday progresses.

What are the threats?

Severe weather threats Thursday evening into Friday (WBOY)

The greatest threats with this system are damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. That could cause some power outages, during the heart of the system overnight as well as in rural areas.

Large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible with the tornado risk being minimal, but still present.

Areas of flooding are also a concern.

Much of the Mountain State is looking at a Level 1 risk for Flooding; this is especially true for low-lying areas, as well as spots near creeks, streams, and rivers.

Flooding and Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WBOY)

Make sure that if you see any high water to get to higher ground as well as to turn around while driving so you do not drown. Up to an inch or more of rain is expected through Friday night.

Rainfall forecast through Friday (WBOY)

