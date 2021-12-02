Energy tips to save you money during cold winter months

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the days get shorter, the temperatures get colder and snow starts pushing into the Mountain State.

However, cold and snow often mean that heating and energy bills increase since there is less sunlight and more electricity or natural gas is needed to keep your homes and families warm during the winter.

Mon Power headquarters in Fairmont, W.Va.

According to Mon Power, there are several ways to reduce energy costs throughout the winter months without solely relying on the building’s heating unit.

Turn your thermostat down. Reducing your setting by just one degree can lower heating bills by 3 percent.

Dress for the weather. Wearing an extra layer or wrapping up in a blanket while you’re relaxing can help you feel more comfortable without turning up the thermostat.

Close the fireplace damper when it is not in use to keep cold air out.

Close the drapes at night. During the day, only open those that receive direct sunlight.

Turn off lights when you aren’t using them, and use a timer for outdoor lighting.

Change furnace filters regularly to ensure your heating system is working efficiently.

Keep registers for supply or return air free of obstructions like curtains or furniture.

Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent cold air from sneaking into your home.

Wrap exposed pipes and water heaters that are in unconditioned spaces.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. If you have less than six inches of insulation, you’ll benefit by adding more.

Locate your thermostat on an inside wall and away from windows and doors. Cold drafts can cause the thermostat to keep the system running unnecessarily.

Consider investing in ENERGY STAR® appliances or heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Many smart thermostats include optional motion-activated displays, such as local weather forecasts, cooling and heating patterns and analog or digital clock displays.

Make sure to catch the full 2021 StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special here.