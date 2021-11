WASHINGTON, D.C. - An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Hazelton has passed away at a hospital from complications from COVID-19, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Inmate Keith Roddy was evaluated for hypoxia by institution medical staff at the FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills on Nov. 12. Mr. Roddy was transferred to a nearby hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19.