STORMTRACKER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Expanded

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Heavy rain came down across north-central West Virginia Tuesday, but more is on the way.

Much of north-central West Virginia saw over an inch of precipitation.

The highest amounts were scattered throughout the region. This did cause areas of flooding in north-central West Virginia.

After these rains washed out roads in spots across the region, especially in rural areas, more rain coming into the Mountain State will add insult to injury.

This is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas along and west of I-79 through 8 AM Wednesday.

Showers and downpours could cause rapid water rises in low-lying and flood prone areas as well as cause flooding in already saturated spots.

An additional inch or two of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts possible into the foothills and higher elevations.

Flooding in Reubens Run – Linda Moore

