STORMTRACKER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for part of north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The StormTracker 12 weather team is issuing a StormTracker Alert as a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for part of north-central West Virginia through Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Doddridge, Ritchie, Pleasants, Calhoun, Wirt, and Wood counties from Friday evening through 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. This watch has been issued due to rounds of heavy rain in the forecast; the downpours have the potential to cause high and standing water near creeks, rivers, and streams which could overflow their banks.

Washed out roads and ponding are also possible across the region due to these rapid water rises in the forecast.

Over an inch of rain is expect within the next 24 hours.

Locally higher amounts of two-to-three inches of rain are possible along and south of Route 50 through Saturday evening. If you see any high or standing water – Turn around, don’t drown!

