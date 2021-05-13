STORMTRACKER ALERT: Freeze Warning expanded Thursday night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another May morning, another freeze warning.

A Freeze Warning has been expanded to include all of Randolph and Pocahontas counties as well as southeastern Webster County.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Taylor, Barbour, Lewis, Upshur, northwestern Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Harrison, and Doddridge counties. This also goes down the I-79 corridor to Charleston and west of Huntington. The wintry alerts expire at 9 a.m. Friday.

The advisory and warning were issued for these areas due to near to below-freezing temperatures causing low soil temperatures and could potentially kill seedlings and freeze plants and flowers.

Because of this below-average cold for this time of year, it is advised to bring in plants if you can or cover up your gardens or crops with a tarp to keep them warm.

The good news is that this looks like it could be the last frosty night of the Spring.

Morning low temperatures will rise into the 40s this weekend with 50s will be possible next week, which is about average for this time of year.

