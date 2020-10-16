STORMTRACKER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Make sure to keep the hats and jackets handy as a blast of Arctic air is on its way into north-central West Virginia.

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued a Freeze Watch for all of north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland.

This watch has been issued from 2 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th because of possible near or below-freezing temperatures.

In the lowlands, temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s, especially in the outlying and sheltered valleys. Toward the higher elevations, the brisk chill is supposed to drop into the middle-to-lower 20s with dry and clear conditions.

Frost as well as freezing and sub-freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing may also get damaged.

