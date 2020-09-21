STORMTRACKER ALERT: Frost Advisory for the high peaks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A nice stretch of weather has been seen in north-central West Virginia as of late with warm afternoons, light winds, and plenty of sunshine.

However, these clear skies will give us some cold conditions for the start of our Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory is out for the higher elevations of Garrett, eastern Preston, Tucker, Pocahontas, Pendleton, and southeast Randolph counties from midnight until 9 AM Tuesday.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Another idea would be to bring any garden plants such as tomatoes or peppers indoors overnight along with outdoor house animals such as dogs or cats.

Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees along and west of the I-79 corridor with conditions flirting with the 30s into the foothills and higher elevations.

