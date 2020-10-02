STORMTRACKER ALERT: Frost Advisory

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Get the extra layers out as things will be quite chilly overnight into Saturday morning.

A Frost Advisory is out for Garrett County, Md., and all of north-central West Virginia due to near-freezing temperatures and potential frost. The advisory ends Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s across the region, with 20s and even teens possible as you head above 2,500 feet in elevation as we start off our Saturday.

Frost could kill sensitive plants if left uncovered so make sure to bring them inside! It also may be a good idea to wear extra layers if cold, as well as bring in those pets from the outdoors.

