STORMTRACKER ALERT: Level 1 storm threat brings damaging wind Thursday into Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After warmth and sunshine Wednesday, that energy will lead to a chance for strong thunderstorms bringing mainly damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to north-central West Virginia late Thursday into Friday morning.

There is a Level 1 severe storm risk for the foothills west to the Ohio border; this storm risk includes most of central and western West Virginia.

The big threats for this system are heavy rain and minor flooding, a spin-up tornado, and damaging wind gusts.

Because of the risk for strong and gusty winds, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for some of the region.

Strong and gusty winds up to 60 m.p.h. are possible across Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Garrett, Tucker, western Grant, and western Pendleton counties late Thursday overnight into Friday afternoon.

This system could blow down trees and power lines which could lead to widespread power outages and difficult travel.

The gusty winds will start with a few showers late Thursday afternoon and evening.

After a brief respite, the strongest winds and heavy rain look to be moving in from 11 PM Thursday until around 5 AM Friday morning.

When the rain is said and done, up to an inch of rain is expected for most of the region with locally higher amounts possible.

Showers will linger Friday morning as skies clear throughout the day.

