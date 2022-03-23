CLARKSBURG W.Va. – A Tornado Watch has been issued for Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, and Wood counties until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Tornado Watch (WBOY image)

This means that conditions are ideal for the formation of tornados across the region. Showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening hours. Locally damaging winds, hail, and tornados are possible with heavy rainfall expected.

