STORMTRACKER ALERT: Wind Advisory for mountains Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the rain coming in, damaging wind gusts will push into north-central West Virginia along with it. The higher elevations will see the brunt of this wind.

A Wind Advisory has been for the ridges of Monongalia, western Grant, Preston, Garrett, Tucker, Randolph, Pendleton, Pocahontas, and Webster counties Friday through the afternoon and evening due to wind gusts up to 50-55 MPH.

Specifically, the Wind Advisory has been issued through 8 p.m. Friday for the ridges of eastern Monongalia, Preston, and Tucker counties. Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Greenbrier, and southeastern Nicholas counties through 11 a.m. Friday. Garrett, western Grant, and Pendleton counties have the alert through 2 p.m. Friday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs, power lines, and trees could be blown down. Because of this, power outages are possible in rural and exposed areas.

