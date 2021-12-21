STORMTRACKER ALERT: Wind Advisory for the mountains Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Attention, West Virginia: anchor down those Christmas decorations and inflatables Wednesday! The wind will be a-blowing with some strong gusts, especially in the higher elevations Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from Wednesday morning through the late afternoon for eastern Tucker, southeastern Randolph, northwestern Pocahontas, western Pendleton, and western Grant counties.

Wind gusts will be strong and in excess of 30 to 45 mph.

Some models are forecasting wind gusts in the higher elevations that could go up to 50 mph.

This could down trees, tree branches and limbs, as well as power lines. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible in rural and exposed areas.

Make sure to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, Christmas decorations and inflatables, and garbage cans. The strong wind gusts could blow around these unsecured objects.

