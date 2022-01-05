STORMTRACKER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning for much of north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Brace yourselves…winter is on its way.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following counties in and around north central West Virginia from lunchtime Thursday through Friday morning: Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Roane, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Taylor, western Grant, Harrison, Doddridge, and eastern Preston. This is the area in PINK.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties in and around north central West Virginia from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning: Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia, western Preston, Garrett, eastern Grant, Mineral, Hardy, and Allegany. This is the area in PURPLE.

These winter weather alerts have been issued due to threat of heavy snow, hazardous travel, and possible ice and power outages during the Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning commutes.

