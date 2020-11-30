STORMTRACKER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning for the mountains Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter is coming in with a bang as we start December on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for the ridges of eastern Monongalia, Preston, Garrett, and Tucker until Wednesday morning at 7 AM, and southeastern Randolph and northeastern Pocahontas counties until 7 PM Tuesday due to potential rounds of heavy snow, strong winds, blowing snow, and hazardous travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for the rest of north-central West Virginia until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of the snow, wind, and hazardous travel chances.

As of Monday evening, rain showers and sleet is pushing into the Mountain State with colder air coming in behind it to transition the precipitation into snow.

The bulk of the wintry precip will be overnight into Tuesday morning. This will cause slick roads, hazardous travel, and blustery conditions as you step out the door.

Snow showers and gusty winds will still be present throughout the afternoon as the system moves out.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 MPH throughout the day Tuesday; this could cause blowing snow into the higher elevations and locally higher amounts and caution while traveling, thanks to snow drifts.

The system will move out with upslope snow showers and gusty winds in the high peaks by early Wednesday morning.

By the time everything is said and done, some areas may see more snow than they did in all of the 2019-2020 winter season.

The lowlands along both of I-79 will likely see 2-4 inches of snow into the foothills. The mountain counties will possibly see 4-6 inches of snow and 6-8 inches into the highest peaks. Blowing snow and gusty winds could increase snow totals thanks to snow drifts.

