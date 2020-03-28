StormTracker Science: Exploding Lunch Bag!

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With school being out, chemistry class is not in session, Don’t worry because Snowbird and Meteorologist Scott Sincoff are bringing it to you!

In the first edition of StormTracker Science, we are talking about explosions with things you have in your house. This is the Exploding Lunch Bag!

What you need:

One small (sandwich or quart size) freezer zip-lock bag

Baking Soda

Warm Water

Vinegar

Measuring Cup

Tissues

How you conduct the experiment:

Go outside – or at least do this in the kitchen sink. Put 1/4 cup or two ounces of pretty warm water into the bag. Add 1/2 cup or four ounces of vinegar to the water in the bag. Put 3 teaspoons of baking soda into the middle of the tissue Wrap the the baking soda up in the tissue by folding the tissue around it. You will have to work fast now – partially zip the bag closed but leave enough space to add the baking soda packet. Put the tissue with the baking soda into the bag and quickly zip the bag completely closed. Put the bag in the sink or down on the ground (outside) and step back. The bag will start to expand, and expand, and if all goes well…POP!

Why does it explode?

When baking soda and vinegar mix, it becomes an acid-base reaction, and the two household ingredients work together to create a gas. The gas fills up the zip-lock bag, and when it can’t hold it anymore, it pops!