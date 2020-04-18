StormTracker Science: Island Volcanic Eruption

For this edition of StormTracker Science, we take a trip down to the islands for a tropical-looking science experiment out of chemistry class.

WHAT YOU NEED:

vase or other kind of container

baking soda

vinegar

food coloring

pan to contain the mess

HOW YOU DO THE EXPERIMENT:

Place 2-3 Tablespoons baking soda in the bottom of the container. Put the container in the pan. Add 6-7 drops of food coloring. Quickly pour in about 1/2 cup vinegar. When the action is over, repeat the experiment, but this time change up the variables. What happens if you add glitter or pepper or salt or dish soap? What does it do to the supplies to the explosion? Remember that it is an experiment! Change the ingredients, predict what will happen, and enjoy what happens!

WHY THIS HAPPENS?

Baking soda is a base and vinegar is an acid. Mixing acids and bases makes a reaction.