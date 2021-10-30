STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – What’s Halloween without a Jack-O-Lantern? In this science experiment, we take our friend Jack and make him ooze something a little something scary.

Here’s what you need:

  • Gloves or safety glasses (optional)
  • Jack-0-Lantern (The bigger the cut-outs, the better the effect)
  • 1 cup 40 Volume Hydrogen Peroxide (This can be found at beauty stores)
  • Measuring cup
  • Cylinder (We cut the top off a plastic water bottle)
  • 2 TBS Dish Soap (Any brand/color)
  • 4 drops food coloring for fun
  • 6 TBS Warm Water
  • 2 packages of Instant Yeast
  • Fork

Step-by-step instructions

  1. Place your Jack-O-Lantern on a level surface and insert the cylinder
  2. Have an adult pour 1 cup of Hydrogen Peroxide inside the cylinder
  3. Add dish soap, a couple squirts from the bottle is good
  4. Add food coloring (Any color, we did red)
  5. In a separate bowl or cup, add warm water to yeast and stir with a fork for 30 seconds
  6. Add yeast mixture and back up!
  7. Elephant toothpaste will pop out the top, ooze out the front – or both if you’re lucky!

This is a Halloween version of an experiment called “Elephant Toothpaste.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories