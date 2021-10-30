STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – What’s Halloween without a Jack-O-Lantern? In this science experiment, we take our friend Jack and make him ooze something a little something scary.
Here’s what you need:
- Gloves or safety glasses (optional)
- Jack-0-Lantern (The bigger the cut-outs, the better the effect)
- 1 cup 40 Volume Hydrogen Peroxide (This can be found at beauty stores)
- Measuring cup
- Cylinder (We cut the top off a plastic water bottle)
- 2 TBS Dish Soap (Any brand/color)
- 4 drops food coloring for fun
- 6 TBS Warm Water
- 2 packages of Instant Yeast
- Fork
Step-by-step instructions
- Place your Jack-O-Lantern on a level surface and insert the cylinder
- Have an adult pour 1 cup of Hydrogen Peroxide inside the cylinder
- Add dish soap, a couple squirts from the bottle is good
- Add food coloring (Any color, we did red)
- In a separate bowl or cup, add warm water to yeast and stir with a fork for 30 seconds
- Add yeast mixture and back up!
- Elephant toothpaste will pop out the top, ooze out the front – or both if you’re lucky!
This is a Halloween version of an experiment called “Elephant Toothpaste.”