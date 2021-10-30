STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – What’s Halloween without a Jack-O-Lantern? In this science experiment, we take our friend Jack and make him ooze something a little something scary.

Here’s what you need:

Gloves or safety glasses (optional)

Jack-0-Lantern (The bigger the cut-outs, the better the effect)

1 cup 40 Volume Hydrogen Peroxide (This can be found at beauty stores)

Measuring cup

Cylinder (We cut the top off a plastic water bottle)

2 TBS Dish Soap (Any brand/color)

4 drops food coloring for fun

6 TBS Warm Water

2 packages of Instant Yeast

Fork

Step-by-step instructions

Place your Jack-O-Lantern on a level surface and insert the cylinder Have an adult pour 1 cup of Hydrogen Peroxide inside the cylinder Add dish soap, a couple squirts from the bottle is good Add food coloring (Any color, we did red) In a separate bowl or cup, add warm water to yeast and stir with a fork for 30 seconds Add yeast mixture and back up! Elephant toothpaste will pop out the top, ooze out the front – or both if you’re lucky!

This is a Halloween version of an experiment called “Elephant Toothpaste.”