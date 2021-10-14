Strong storm chance late Friday into Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After late summer-like weather across north-central West Virginia over the first half of October, much cooler weather is on the way to balance out the atmosphere.

This will come in the way of showers and storms to start off the weekend.

Much of north-central West Virginia is looking at a Level 1 Severe Storm Risk. Large hail, heavy rain, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado are some of the main threats with this system.

The biggest threat with this system is the wind.

Damaging wind gusts are possible with gusts up to 30-60 MPH. This could cause some power outages and property damage, so have your devices as charged as possible. Because of these storm threats, make sure to have a way to get severe weather information from a NOAA Weather Radio or by the StormTracker 12 Weather App on your Android and Apple device.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin popping up Friday afternoon and evening.

The showers and storms will be isolated Friday evening, so make sure to have that Weather Aware plan if you’re heading out for high school football under the lights.

Overnight into Saturday morning is when the model guidance suggests we will see the heaviest rain and strongest storms.

As the front moves through, things will clear out Saturday afternoon with lingering showers and downpours.

Drier, but gusty conditions will be with us late Saturday afternoon and evening. By the time everything is said and done, north-central West Virginia will be rather wet.

Anywhere from a quarter-inch up to an inch and a half of rainfall is expected to come down Friday and Saturday, dependent on the location.

If you are planning on going outdoors Sunday, make sure to bring boots and a jacket. Trails and campsites will be muddy from the rainfall.

Jackets are because of the cool temperatures. 40s are expected Sunday morning in the lowlands and 30s in the higher elevations are possible. Highs are only expected to scrape the 50s and 60s for afternoon high temperatures Sunday afternoon.

