Strong storms and flooding possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Showers and storms will be increasing across the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s showers are fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Warm and moist air is coming into north-central West Virginia and will bring steady showers into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Round two will move in Wednesday with some potentially strong storms.

Along with the heavy rain – damaging wind gusts, minor flooding, power outages, and even an isolated spin-up tornado are all possible Wednesday. The strongest storms will be in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Much of the region will see an inch or two of rain through Thursday with lighter showers Tuesday and Thursday.

The heaviest rain and strongest thunderstorms are possible during the evening rush on Wednesday for north-central West Virginia, but overnight Tuesday into Wednesday for Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton counties toward the I-81 corridor and Shenandoah Valley.

A Flash Flood Watch is out for Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton counties through Wednesday morning.

The rain coming across the region will cool temperatures that will be well below-average by the end of the workweek.

