Strong storms possible late Thursday and Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After Wednesday night’s rain, more precipitation and thunderstorms are on the way into north-central West Virginia.

The moisture from Tropical Depression Bertha brought over an inch of precipitation for much of our western counties.

The heaviest rainfall was in Ritchie, Gilmer, and Wood counties. The mountains were not spared with locations in Tucker County seeing over a half-inch of rain.

This will lay down the groundwork for some possible flooding as soils are pretty saturated from the abundance from last night into the past couple of weeks.

Moisture has stuck around with a few isolated showers and storms in the mountains this afternoon.

Heavy rain and flooding are the biggest threats with these storms along with thunderbolts and lightning.

A few more storms are possible this evening with one or two of them being on the stronger side.

Damaging wind gusts up to 35 MPH are also possible with these storms that will mainly be in the higher elevations.

Moisture sticks around overnight with patches of fog and plenty of sunshine to start our Friday leading to heat and humidity.

This will provide energy and uplift for storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

We are seeing a level two or “slight” risk for severe weather across north-central West Virginia.

The biggest threats are damaging wind gusts up to 50 MPH as well as heavy rain and downpours causing possible flooding in low-lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers. Because of this, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are also in the cards along with some structural damage.

In addition, up to quarter-size hail is also possible in the mountains and foothills. There is a slim chance for a spin-up tornado in the high peaks as well.

Storm chances will fade overnight with a few showers lingering early Saturday morning.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates!