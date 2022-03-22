CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Active weather is in the cards Wednesday across north central West Virginia.

Severe risk for north-central West Virginia Wednesday into Thursday morning (WBOY)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREATS

There is a Level 1 severe thunderstorm risk for much of the Mountain State.

The greatest threats from this system of rain and storm will be damaging wind gusts, and that could cause some isolated-to-scattered power outages and areas of property damage.

Severe weather threats for Wednesday into early Thursday (WBOY)

Severe threat for large hail Wednesday into early Thursday (WBOY)

Severe threat for damaging wind gusts of 57 MPH or greater Wednesday into Thursday morning (WBOY)

Severe threat for a tornado Wednesday into early Thursday (WBOY)

Golf ball-sized hailstones of an inch in diameter or bigger are also possible. Even an isolated tornado is possible.

TIMING

Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning into midday.

Timing of the rain Wednesday morning (WBOY)

As we head toward the afternoon, we will likely see a break in the action.

Wednesday afternoon Predictor (WBOY)

This will likely allow some sunshine to come out followed by rain and a change of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds pumping in warmth and moisture.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday evening as a cold front pushes through.

Wednesday evening Predictor (WBOY)

This will bring the heaviest rain, strongest wind gusts, and the greatest chance for hail as the front moves across the region.

The showers will fade out for the mountains in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Early morning hours of Thursday Predictor (WBOY)

