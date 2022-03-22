CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Active weather is in the cards Wednesday across north central West Virginia.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREATS
There is a Level 1 severe thunderstorm risk for much of the Mountain State.
The greatest threats from this system of rain and storm will be damaging wind gusts, and that could cause some isolated-to-scattered power outages and areas of property damage.
Golf ball-sized hailstones of an inch in diameter or bigger are also possible. Even an isolated tornado is possible.
TIMING
Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning into midday.
As we head toward the afternoon, we will likely see a break in the action.
This will likely allow some sunshine to come out followed by rain and a change of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds pumping in warmth and moisture.
Showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday evening as a cold front pushes through.
This will bring the heaviest rain, strongest wind gusts, and the greatest chance for hail as the front moves across the region.
The showers will fade out for the mountains in the early morning hours of Thursday.
