CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Heat and humidity will bring in storms for the latter half of our Wednesday.

Much of north central West Virginia will see some strong or severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorm risk Wednesday (WBOY)

Areas along and east of I-79 are under a Level 2 severe thunderstorm risk whereas the rest of the region could see one or two strong storms.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and power outages look to be the biggest threats with this system.

Flooding is also a possibility.

Flooding outlook (WBOY)

Rounds of showers and downpours could cause localized high runoff and potential flash flooding.

Rainfall forecast through Wednesday night (WBOY)

Much of north central West Virginia could see up to an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Timing of the storms

The line of storms looks to move in for the late afternoon. However, it will be strongest for north-central West Virginia around dinnertime.

Thunderstorm Timing (WBOY)

This system will last through the evening hours but will clear slowly overnight.

