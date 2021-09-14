Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Strong thunderstorms are on the way Wednesday across the Mountain State.

A Level 2 severe thunderstorm risk is in the cards for parts of Monongalia, Preston, Garrett, and Marion counties Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A Level 1 severe thunderstorm risk is out for the rest of north-central West Virginia. Damaging wind gusts, property damage, large hail, and power outages are all possible threats for the latter half of our Hump Day.

This humid air mass entering Appalachia is because of two systems – the first is Tropical Storm Nicholas in Texas and Louisiana producing moisture, heat, and humidity from those warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

The second system is a complex of showers and storms throughout the Upper Great Lakes which is slowly heading southeast into the Ohio Valley.

This will bring a decent amount of precipitation both Wednesday and Thursday.

Most spots across north-central West Virginia will see up to a half-inch with some areas along and west of I-79 seeing locally higher amounts. This could produce a localized flood threat for the Little Kanawha, Ohio, and West Fork river valleys.

