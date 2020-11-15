Strong winds on the way Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wind gusts upwards of 45-55 mph are possible Sunday as a strong cold front will be moving through the region.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Sunday from 9 AM through 7 PM that includes all of north-central West Virginia. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and cause a few minor power outages. These winds could also blow around unsecured outdoor objects and make driving difficult, especially on the interstate.

Be sure to secure outdoor objects and take caution when driving Sunday, especially in the late morning and early afternoon.

These winds are thanks to a strong cold front and low-pressure system to our north that will be pushing through the region throughout the day on Sunday. Scattered showers will accompany the front, the strongest wind gusts will be during these showers.

TIMING OF RAIN:

Clouds will increase in the pre-dawn hours Sunday ahead of the front. Showers will be moving in from the west starting in the mid-morning hours and will pick up as the front gets closer towards lunchtime. By the time the evening comes along conditions will be improving and we will see the clouds beginning to clear.

TIMING OF WIND:

Behind the cold front well-below average temperatures are expected to start the workweek.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for the latest.