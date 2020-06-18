Summer begins Saturday night!

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The end of Spring is nearly upon us. Come the 20th day of the sixth month of the year begins a new season here in the Mountain State.

Summer begins officially in north-central West Virginia at 5:44 p.m. Saturday evening.

With it being the Summer Solstice, it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere as well as the shortest night. On June 20th, we will see 13 hours, 46 minutes, and 41 seconds of daylight.

Clarksburg’s sunrise on Saturday is at 6:28 a.m. and sunset is at 8:15 p.m.

In the Southern Hemisphere, our Summer Solstice is the shortest day of the year and longest night. It is the start of Winter south of the Equator.

Why does this happen?

The Earth is always tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. On the Summer Solstice, the Earth’s axis is tilted directly toward the sun to hit the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The tilt is what give us seasons on the third rock from the Sun. The more direct the Earth’s tilt is to the Sun, the warmer it is – Summer. The more indirect the Earth’s tilt, the colder it is – Winter.

In the Southern Hemisphere, it works the same way; however, the timing is reversed due to the Earth’s tilt as it hits the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. This happens right before Christmas Eve.