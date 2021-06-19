Summer sweat safety tips from a personal trainer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – From jumping jacks at the gym to circuit workouts on the turf, there are several ways to better your body in the Great Outdoors.

There’s a lot of different things you can do outside. There are a lot of body weight movements such as the push-up, the squat, pull-ups if you have access to some sort of jungle gym and you can even do it in trees. The most important thing to do though is to make sure that if you do use any equipment that’s metal or that sort of material is that it is not so hot to burn your hands. Derrick Villarico, Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist, WV Fitness 24

However, as the sun shines bright and the heat cranks up, there is one major factor to practice safely in the summer months.

“When working out outside, one of the most important things is going to be making sure that you’re properly hydrated. This way you can prevent dehydration and heat stroke,” said Villarico.

Drinking about eight ounces of water every fifteen minutes helps replenish the sweat which cools us down. Villarico says that even if you throw in some electrolytes after a hard workout, it is most important to listen to your body.

“Those symptoms are going to be anything from headaches, fatigue, muscle cramps, or anything of that nature,” explains Villarico.

He also recommends wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing to help keep your clothes from weighing you down and absorbing the heat.

Villarico also suggests avoiding outdoor exercise from the lunch hour into the afternoon if possible, as that is the hottest and most humid time of day. He said if you have to workout during that time, keep cool by avoiding the blacktop and head toward the shade.





And it’s going to be the most exhausting for people when doing an excessive or very difficult exercise.