Sunday storms bring next weathermaker to the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts up to 55 m.p.h. to north-central West Virginia Thursday night and Friday, another system is moving in for our Sunday.

Sunday will bring a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk to the mountains of Tucker, Randolph, Webster, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties whereas the rest of north-central West Virginia is under a Level 1 Severe Storm Risk.

What does this mean?

We have the potential for areas of strong winds up to 45 m.p.h. which could cause downed tree limbs and power lines; this may lead to scattered power outages and difficult travel due to the potential for downed trees and power lines.

This could also bring lightning as well as quarter-size hail or greater.

Heavy rain from the storms could also produce areas of flooding in low-lying areas; near creeks, streams, and rivers as well as in urban areas (minor street flooding). Up to an inch or more of rain is expected from these rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

The potential for one or two tornadoes is also possible.

When will this occur?

The system will first move into north-central West Virginia Sunday morning around sunrise with potentially heavy downpours, lightning, and strong wind gusts.

After that system weakens and moves out in the late morning or lunch hour, we will see a line of potentially strong storms move through come the afternoon.

This is what would likely give us the severe weather into the higher elevations.

Storms likely will stay scattered for the rest of the afternoon before moving out Sunday evening.

