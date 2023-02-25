The sun rises over Blackwater Falls State Park. Photo credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – People are welcoming more sunlight as the sun rises earlier and earlier each day, but Sunday will be its own milestone.

Sunday morning will feature this year’s first sunrise before 7 a.m., at least in West Virginia. According to timeanddate.com, Clarksburg, West Virginia will see the sun rise at 6:58 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The sun will also reach its meridian, or highest point, at 12:34 p.m. and set at 6:10 p.m.

Those looking to take advantage of the extra sunshine should stay up to date with the weather, which they can do by visiting WBOY’s weather page here.