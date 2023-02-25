CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – People are welcoming more sunlight as the sun rises earlier and earlier each day, but Sunday will be its own milestone.
Sunday morning will feature this year’s first sunrise before 7 a.m., at least in West Virginia. According to timeanddate.com, Clarksburg, West Virginia will see the sun rise at 6:58 a.m. on Feb. 26.
The sun will also reach its meridian, or highest point, at 12:34 p.m. and set at 6:10 p.m.
