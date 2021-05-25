Super Flower Blood Moon dazzles night sky

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It is the end of the month and that usually means a new “full moon” is shining bright for all to see.

This full moon, better known as “Super Flower Blood Moon” rose at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday evening and will set Wednesday morning at 6:03 a.m. It will be the closest supermoon of 2021; it will also appear to be the biggest and brightest Moon of the year, as well.

Why is it called the Super Flower Blood Moon?

This month’s full moon is called a “supermoon” because it will appear bigger and brighter than a typical Moon; it is due to theMoon’s orbit being closer than usual to the Earth during this specific time period.

It is called a Flower Moon due to the flowers that bloom during the month of May.

The Moon turns into a “blood moon” because of the the red tint and appearance the moon gives off due to the Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse.

Total Lunar Eclipse

The totality of this total lunar eclipse will occur from 7:11 a.m. through 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon passes behind the Earth during a full moon phase.

