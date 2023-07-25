CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You probably have seen and heard the reports of the record-breaking heat in the South and and Southwest the past couple of weeks. Now, it’s finally going to hit West Virginia; the next few days are expected to have the hottest temperatures the state has felt this summer, with highs approaching the 90s.

Why the heat?

Pattern responsible for the hot weather the next few days. – WBOY IMAGE Pattern responsible for the hot weather the next few days. – WBOY IMAGE

Strengthening high pressure in the Atlantic combined with the “heat dome” out west will allow for increased heat and humidity. Wind will pick up out of a south to southwesterly direction funneling the muggy air in to our region. While we won’t feel triple digit heat as some have in the region, it will certainly feel like it on some days.

How hot will it feel/actually be?

Heat Index Values approaching the triple digit marks -WBOY IMAGE No relief from humid air in sight. – WBOY IMAGE

The hot and humid air could lead to potentially dangerous heat index values. Highs could top out in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. While these aren’t close to record-breaking numbers in the upper 90s and lower triple digits, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, heat index values could top out in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory could possibly issue with these conditions.

Staying cool and hydrated will be essential to avoiding heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke—heat stroke being the more severe of the two related illnesses. If someone is suffering from heat stroke, seek immediate emergency care.

Stay in an air conditioned building or area if possible and don’t leave children and pets in cars unattended on sunny days. Temperatures can quickly climb to unsafe territory.

Temperatures can climb rapidly in hot vehicles! – WBOY IMAGE

How long will this last?

CPC Temperature outlook the 2nd through the 8th of August – WBOY IMAGE Next few days of temperatures. -WBOY IMAGE

This heat will last at least until Saturday where we’ll have a slight cool down and more chances of showers and storms. Beyond that, it appears we’ll have a short period of some below average temperatures in West Virginia to begin the month of August.

