Temps are heating up across the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Even though Memorial Day isn’t for another two weeks, temperatures will feel like Summer is already here.

Above-average temperatures are expected over the next two weeks as temperatures will be around or greater than 80 degrees, especially across the next seven days.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and Friday with an expected heat index near 90 degrees. Over the next week, conditions will be anywhere from five-to-fifteen degrees above average.

That trend will likely continue through Memorial Day as temperatures are expected to remain significantly above average through the holiday weekend.

With this first stretch of heat, make sure to remember to keep children and dogs out of hot cars.

With just over ten minutes in the sun on a hot day, a sealed car can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit; sitting in that heat for a prolonged period of time could be very dangerous for anyone or anything, and could even cause heat exhaustion.

To prevent heat exhaustion, here are a few tips as we prepare the hot days and weeks ahead:

Never leave kids or pets inside a parked vehicle

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Reduce strenuous activities

Find shade or stay in air conditioning

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

It is also a good idea to watch out for our furry friends.

Make sure that your dogs have plenty of water and stay cool in the shade or air conditioning in these warm temperatures.

Feel the pavement with the back of your hand for a few seconds before you take the dogs for a walk, as well. If the pavement is too hot for you, it is too hot for them.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!