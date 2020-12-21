The coldest air of the season on the way late week, could we see a White Christmas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Christmas is less than a week away and our forecast for the big day is starting to take shape, it will be COLD.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the region on Christmas Eve that will bring us rain and eventually snow showers on the backside of the front. However, the timing for this front is still up in the air. This means the exact time we could see the transition from rain to snow is still yet to be known, but the transition is expected to occur sometime either on Thursday (Christmas Eve) or early on Friday (Christmas Day).

Behind this front, we are expecting the coldest air of the season. Temperatures are currently forecasted to struggle to make it out of the teens or low 20s thanks to the shot of arctic air.

The question that everyone is asking is ‘Does this mean we will see a White Christmas?’. The answer to that question is that is likely that we see snow showers. Accumulation of those snow showers still remains up in the air. The technical definition of a “White Christmas” is one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day.

Historically, areas in the higher elevations have a higher likelihood of experiencing a White Christmas. That remains true this year as many areas in the mountains currently have snow on the ground and are expected to receive more Monday night through Tuesday.

We will continue to keep you updated on this forecast throughout the week. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for more updates.