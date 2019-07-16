The heat is on! What does this mean for us?

A lot of moisture and heat is moving through north-central West Virginia over the next few days.

It all starts with the remnants of Hurricane Barry.

Radar imagery of the remnants of Hurricane Barry on July 16, 2019 at 8:15 AM ET

The large low-pressure system will provide a few showers and thunderstorms for the Mountain State Tuesday and continue to bring heavier rain and storms as it continues swirling into the Ohio Valley Wednesday.

As the system moves out, it will give us cooler temperatures across much of the Ohio Valley and Appalachia thanks to the expected rainfall Wednesday.

However, high pressure is building in from the southwestern United States behind the system and will reinforce hotter and stickier conditions across the eastern third of the country.

Because of this system, highs in Oklahomas in Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma are expected to be in the 90s – or even 100s – Wednesday; this reading is not factoring in the humidity which will make the heat index or “feels like” temperatures approximately 10 degrees warmer.

By Friday, the high pressure will be building into the Ohio Valley.

This system will be giving us temperatures in the 90s throughout the majority of the eastern United States. The warm spell will drag into the weekend as the high pressure pushes eastward Saturday.

However, moisture being pumped in from the southwest will increase dew point temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

Dew point temperatures are the measurement of how much moisture is in the air; the higher the dewpoint, the muggier and steamier it is in the Mountain State.

Factoring in the dewpoint to our temperature, we get the feels like temperature, or as we say in the summertime, “the heat index.”

The heat index will make it feel like it is near 100° Friday afternoon as well as on Saturday afternoon.

Please make sure to take the proper precautions when out in the heat.

Please remember to:

If possible, stay out of the sun.

Stay cool in air conditioning, a pool, a lake, etc.

Check on neighbors, elderly, and children.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of cool water.

Call 9-1-1 for an emergency.

Check the back seats in your hot car for kids and pets.

Cars sitting out in the hot sun can get real hot, real fast.

On a sunny day, cars sitting in 85° heat for just 10 minutes can reach upwards of 104°, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

