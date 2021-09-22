Tornado and flood threat Wednesday afternoon in north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Showers and storms are going to be the name of the game on this moist Wednesday across north-central West Virginia.

Showers and downpours are along and east of I-79 into the foothills and higher elevations of north-central West Virginia Wednesday morning.

The second round of showers and storms is moving in from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee along a cold front. This part of the system will move slowly into the region, but as some sunshine comes out later Wednesday morning and midday, this will produce a few strong or severe thunderstorms for the region.

North-central West Virginia is under a Level 2 Severe Storm Risk for scattered severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The greatest threats are damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

The slow-moving low pressure system will produce rotation within the atmosphere and bring a five percent probability of a tornado as forecast by the Storm Prediction Center. That means if you were standing in the brown zone, there is a five percent chance that a tornado would be reported within 25 miles of where you are. That’s a SMALL chance – that’s just not ZERO.

The greatest threat for tornadoes and flooding will be in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday due to the peak of daytime heating and some isolated sunshine.

Scattered areas of flash flooding are also possible throughout the foothills and mountains, mainly to the east of I-79. Urban areas, towns with poor drainage, and small streams are the most vulnerable as localized downpours could produce up to an inch or more of rain throughout our next 36 hours.

Make sure to have your emergency kit ready, know where your safe place is, and have a way to get severe weather information. Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!