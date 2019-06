Tornado confirmed in Charleston Monday night

Storm report of Monday night’s tornado in Charleston

According to the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Charleston, a reported tornado Monday night has been confirmed.

The tornado was spotted at 6:53 p.m. Monday night and started near the Lincoln/Kanawha County line southwest of Alum Creek. The tornado dissipated near the Kanawha River near downtown Charleston and tracked for a total of 11 miles.

The path of the tornado was approximately 11 miles long and was approximately 350 yards wide.

The tornado’s maximum wind speed was 90 miles-per-hour which was determined to be an EF-1 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Luckily, there were no injuries or fatalities reported on the path of the tornado.

The full survey from the National Weather Service is found below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHARLESTON WV 711 PM EDT TUE JUN 25 2019 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 06/24/2019 TORNADO EVENT... * START LOCATION...NEAR LINCOLN/KANAWHA COUNTY LINE SW OF ALUM CREEK * END LOCATION...NEAR THE KANAWHA RIVER NEAR DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON IN KANAWHA COUNTY WV * DATE...JUNE 24 2019 * ESTIMATED TIME...653 PM EDT * MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF1...90 MPH * MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...350 YARDS * PATH LENGTH...11 MILES * BEGINNING LAT/LON...38.2615/-81.8038 * ENDING LAT/LON...38.3445/-81.6293 * FATALITIES...0 * INJURIES...0 ...SUMMARY... A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR THE LINCOLN/KANAWHA COUNTY LINE. THIS TORNADO CONTINUED MOVING TO THE NORTHEAST THROUGH KANAWHA COUNTY AND EVENTUALLY DISSIPATED NEAR THE KANAWHA RIVER NEAR DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON. WHILE THE TORNADO WAS NOT CONTINUOUSLY ON THE GROUND, IT FREQUENTLY TOUCHED DOWN ALONG ITS PATH. MANY TREES WERE SNAPPED AND/OR UPROOTED. THE SURVEY TEAM ALSO NOTED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH * THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.