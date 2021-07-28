TORNADO THREAT: Level 2 Storm Risk for Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the chance of a few strong storm chances Wednesday evening, more is on the way Thursday.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, clouds, and fog in the morning.

By lunchtime, a few showers and storms will be with us in the lowlands and mountains. How long this lasts, how strong these storms are, and how long the cloud cover lingers will be the true factor for strong storms starting around dinnertime Thursday evening.

Much of the Mountain State – including the panhandles, Charleston, Huntington, and north-central West Virginia – are looking at the chance for scattered severe storms from the dinner hour through the overnight; this is all thanks to a strong line of storms pushing through the Ohio Valley.

The biggest threats in order are:

1. Damaging wind gusts and power outages

2. Large hail of one inch in diameter or greater (the size of a quarter or larger)

3. Flash flooding

4. Tornado

These will all be possible Thursday evening, with 57 miles-per-hour wind gusts, property damage from hail and wind, overflowing creeks and roadways, and tornadoes are all in the cards.

Chance of large hail

Chance of damaging wind gusts

Chance of a tornado

The time to be alert and the most weather aware looks to be from around sunset to around midnight.

