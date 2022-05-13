CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse. Let that long phrase sink in. That’s what we are going to be seeing Sunday night into Monday morning across north-central West Virginia.

The partial eclipse begins at 9:32 PM ET as the total eclipse starts at 11:29 PM.

Timing of the Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in north-central West Virginia (WBOY)

It reaches its maximum at 12:12 AM Monday and begins waning from there with the partial eclipse ending at 1:55 AM.

What does the Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse mean?

Let’s break down what this means:

A “Supermoon” is a Full Moon that comes within 90 percent of its closest point in its orbit to the Earth.

A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The “Flower Moon” is the Full Moon within the month of May.

A “Blood Moon” appears to be a red-orange color, created by the colors caused by the sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere.

A “Total Lunar Eclipse” is what happens the Earth is in between the Sun and the moon.

The basics of a “Total Lunar Eclipse” (WBOY)

Because of the placement of the Earth, it then casts a shadow onto the moon causing the eclipse.

Will we be able to see it in Clarksburg?

The total lunar eclipse will be completely visible as long as clouds stay out of the way.

Predictor at the time of maximum eclipse in north-central West Virginia early Monday morning (WBOY)

As of Friday evening, that’s the way things are looking in the forecast. Skies look to be clear Sunday night and Monday morning; this will make the eclipse visible in north-central West Virginia.

