Unsettled weather into 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We have made it to the final week of 2020! If the past year hasn’t been enough of a roller coaster already, Mother Nature is giving us some up and down temperatures as well as plenty of rain chances to ring in the New Year!

Let’s start with what’s going on currently…

Clouds have been with us here in north-central West Virginia throughout our Monday. High pressure to our west is going to be slowly clear our skies overnight and bring some short-lived cold Tuesday.

Highs will be well-below average Tuesday with highs just above freezing across the lower elevations. Much warmer air moves in Wednesday into Friday for a mild start to 2021 with cooler air in store for the weekend.

With the up-and-down temperatures, comes precipitation chances throughout the Mountain State.

Most of it will come down as rain with persistent showers late Wednesday into Thursday. However, cooling temperatures throughout the day on Friday will give us a chance of freezing rain to wrap up our New Year’s Day; this chance is mainly for the mountains and foothills.

Stray shower chances are in the cards Saturday and Sunday with a little bit of mixing possible for the high peaks to start the next week.

We’re still find tuning the details for New Year’s Eve and Day, but we will have the latest details as the week goes on.

