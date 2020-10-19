Unsettled weather this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Unusually warm and wetter conditions are in the cards to get north-central West Virginia for the week of Halloween.

A stalled stationary front to the west will be spurring moisture Monday evening.

The rain will slowly push across the Mountain State into Tuesday with off-and-on showers and downpours through the afternoon.

Moisture will continue across the region as the front gets drier with just a stray shower chance on Wednesday.

For the most part, things will be on the dry side midweek into Friday.

Saturday and Monday look to be the wettest days to wrap up the next week’s stretch, but it will also be the coolest days of the near-future.

Saturday into the beginning of next week will see high temperatures around the average high temperature of 65°. Warmer and more humid air will be present within the Mountain State midweek into Friday with high temperatures on both sides of 80.

