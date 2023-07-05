CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you check the temperature on your weather app, Wednesday might look like a nice day, but other factors could make the heat almost unbearable in Clarksburg, West Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UV index is expected to reach upward of 10 or more in Clarksburg on Wednesday and Thursday, which is considered on the top end of “very high.” That means that people can get a sunburn in as little as 20 minutes.

UV index forecast in Clarksburg on July 5, 2023 (WBOY)

The high UV index also means that the heat will feel much more intense. The StormTracker 12 weather team predicts a high of 88 degrees on Wednesday and 91 on Thursday in the Clarksburg area. However, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, it was 76 degrees in Clarksburg, but the RealFeel was already at 95 degrees, according to AccuWeather. By the time it reaches near 90 degrees in the hottest part of the day, it will feel more like 100. It is also expected to be at 79% humidity, which is considered “very humid” and will make being outside even more unbearable.

Thursday is predicted to be even worse with a UV index between 10 and 11, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Predicted UV index for July 6, 2023 (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

What You Should Do

Under a very high UV index, the EPA recommends avoiding being out in the sun between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. You should also wear sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, long sleeves and other protective clothing to avoid burning, the EPA says.