W.Va. Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week set for Mar. 15-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation Thursday morning designating Mar. 15-19 as Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of West Virginia.

As a part of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is planning a Statewide Tornado Safety Drill Mar. 16.

According to a press release issued by the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, all West Virginians are encouraged to activate and practice their severe weather emergency

plans during the Statewide Tornado Safety Drill set to take place at 11:00 a.m., Mar. 16.

This TEST Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service will activate the Emergency Alert System. It will be broadcast on local radio and television stations, as well on NOAA weather radios. Due to the nature of the message, this test will not activate wireless emergency alerts on cell phones.

“Severe weather and flooding are the most constant threat to lives and property in West

Virginia. The Emergency Management Division is committed to ensuring our citizens are

prepared for all types of hazards,” said G.E. McCabe, WVEMD’s director. “Testing your

emergency plan during Severe Weather Awareness Week, whether with family members, co-workers, or classmates helps ensure we’ll all be ready for the next severe weather event in the

state.”

In the release, the West Virginia EMD reminds West Virginia residents of the following three steps for severe weather awareness and preparedness:

Be Informed – Understand the types of hazardous weather that can affect you and your

family and stay up to date on the weather forecast regularly at weather.gov or your

favorite weather source. Sign up for localized alerts from emergency management

officials. Plan Ahead – Build an emergency kit and develop a severe weather plan that considers

all types of local hazards and associated risks. Take Action – When severe weather strikes, activate your severe weather emergency

plan. After severe weather strikes, take action in your community.

Outside of the tornado safety drill on Tuesday, every other day of the week has been designated a certain severe weather focus:

Monday: Weather Alerts – Watches, Warnings, Advisories

Tuesday: Tornado Safety Drill

Wednesday: Flooding

Thursday: Damaging Winds & Thunderstorms

Friday: Lightning

The StormTracker 12 Weather Team will be providing additional information on severe weather preparedness throughout the week. Stay tuned for updates.