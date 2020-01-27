Warm start to February likely

After one of the warmest Januarys on record so far, warmer weather will be continuing throughout north-central West Virginia.

French Creek Freddie hasn’t said if we are going to see an early Spring as of yet – since he doesn’t do that until Sunday, February 2nd – but it sure seems like we have seen Spring already across the Mountain State.

Climate trends are looking to continue that way for a warm first week of February.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the state of West Virginia has a 40% chance of above-average temperatures from February 2nd through 6th.

The average temperature during that time period is 41°; with higher than average temperatures possible for the first week of February, chances of snow will most likely be slim to none for the lowlands. Wet snow is still possible for the mountains.