Warm-up into the weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a few days of comfortable conditions, a stretch of warmth is on the way.

High temperatures in north-central West Virginia were average on this Wednesday.

Much of the region saw their afternoon temperatures in the lower-to-middle 80s with cooler conditions for the mountains. The average high temperature in Clarksburg for August 5th is 83 degrees.

The near-average temperatures will be present for one more day as Thursday will see highs in the low-to-mid 80s with 70s for the mountains.

A stretch of heat will start moving into the region Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

By Sunday, temperatures will reach the lower 90s and remain there for a few days with heat index values expected to be approaching 100 thanks to impending humidity.

Expect above-average temperatures to continue into the middle of the month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures are forecast to be above average for the next six-to-ten days in West Virginia and much of the eastern half of the United States. This will keep heat in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

During this heat, make sure to stay hydrated, keep cool in the air conditioning, and reduce time outside – especially for our furry friends.

Make sure to stay updated with the StormTracker 12 weather team with the latest forecast at www.wboy.com/weather.